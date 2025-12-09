Rep. Hinson Backs Law Making Fathers Pay Half of Birth Costs

A new bill from Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, would require states to make biological fathers cover at least half of pregnancy- and childbirth-related out-of-pocket medical costs, a move supporters say could ease financial burdens on expectant mothers.

The Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act would join other federal proposals aimed at improving maternal health.

The Supporting Healthy Moms and Babies Act seeks to expand Medicaid, CHIP, and private insurance coverage for childbirth. And the HEALTH for MOM Act would promote coordinated care under Medicaid.

State-level initiatives also address maternal mental health and postpartum support, all aiming to improve access, lower costs, and provide better care for mothers.

Under Hinson's bill, the expectant mother must first request payment before the father becomes legally bound to contribute. The bill explicitly excludes abortion costs, according to Fox News.

In announcing the legislation, Hinson said: "I'm a mom on a mission to make life easier for my fellow moms and families."

She added that her goal is to "expand access to maternal care, ensure women have resources throughout pregnancy and beyond, and improve child care options for growing families."

Hinson, who is running to become the next U.S. senator from Iowa, described the bill as part of an effort to strengthen families.

"Strong families make a strong nation, and we should work together to support the parents and women who are building America's future," she said.

The proposal comes amid an ongoing national debate over reproductive policy and parental responsibility.

Supporters say the bill advances a pro-family agenda by providing tangible help for women who carry pregnancies to term. Critics counter that enforcing new legal obligations for fathers could be difficult.

The legislation is under committee review.

If approved, the measure would mark one of the most significant federal steps yet to shift some prenatal and delivery costs to expectant fathers instead of automatically having the government cover maternal health expenses.