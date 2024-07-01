Bill Maher Advocates for Biden to Bow Out, Prefers Newsom

In a recent New York Times opinion piece, comedian Bill Maher suggested that President Joe Biden should step aside in the 2024 presidential race and proposed California Gov. Gavin Newsom as a preferable candidate for the Democratic Party.

"Whether it's Mr. Newsom or someone else, we need to start talking about who the Democrats should put on the ballot in November. Anyone with a D by their name basically makes this race a tie. Being a fresh face who has spent less time in the spotlight equals 'America's less tired of you,' equals that extra percentage that would make for a winning ticket," Maher wrote.

Biden performed poorly during a debate last week against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

"We all age differently — it's a true case-by-case — and the debate illustrated that vividly. Mr. Trump, whatever you think of him, was vigorous; Mr. Biden was vigorless," Maher said.

"What happened at the debate last week wasn't a tragedy; it was a blessing in disguise. I called on Mr. Biden to step aside almost a year ago, warning that he would be forever known as 'Ruth Bader Biden' if he didn't," he wrote.

This reference to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death in 2020 enabled then-President Trump to appoint Amy Coney Barrett.

"Since then, each time I would bring up that idea, publicly or privately, people would dismiss it out of hand: Get on board, they'd say. The Democrats will never replace him. It's off the table. Well, now it's on the table where it always should have been," Maher wrote.

Maher suggested that an open convention would benefit Democrats.

"Democrats could not buy ... the enthusiasm, engagement, and interest they would get from having an open convention — and in Chicago no less, famous for Democratic convention drama," he said.