Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Dems Daft Over High Court Ruling

Matthew Whitaker, former acting attorney general in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats are spinning on "inflammatory hypotheticals" that would never happen in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

Whitaker joined "Prime News" to talk about one such scenario that popped up on MSNBC — that former President Donald Trump could assassinate a political rival with impunity.

"They just keep trying to come up with these inflammatory hypotheticals that are never going to happen. No president is going to order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate an opponent," Whitaker told guest host Michael Grimm. "And so that is just not in the cards."

SEAL Team 6 was also invoked on leftist media Monday.

"What's more likely is that, let me give you another hypothetical, that a current president sends his Department of Justice to indict, in multiple jurisdictions ... the former president and future political opponent," Whitaker added. "I mean, that actually happened in American history. And we're in the middle of it. And that's why you end up with an opinion like this."

In fact, Whitaker added that the Biden administration "begged" the Supreme Court to make a decision because never in American history has one party waged lawfare on a political rival like Democrats have on Trump.

"This was all about the rule of law in the United States of America and, you know, kind of to what extent presidents have immunity," Whitaker said. "You know, for over 230 years there was no question that presidents enjoyed immunity. Not a single president had been charged with crimes.

"But as part of the lawfare agenda of the left, they charged President Trump in four separate indictments in four different jurisdictions; two state and two federal. And [special counsel] Jack Smith was overly aggressive," Whitaker added. "And he essentially, by filing his action in Washington, D.C., begged this opinion to lay out the outer limits of presidential immunity and that's exactly what he got."

