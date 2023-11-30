×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill ackman | joe biden | 2024 | election | democrats

Bill Ackman: Biden Will Harm Legacy With '24 Run

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 05:03 PM EST

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Thursday that President Joe Biden will not have a good legacy if he's the Democratic nominee in 2024.

"I think Biden's done a lot of good things. But I think his legacy will not [be] a good one if he is the nominee," Ackman said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." 

He added, "I do think the right thing for Biden to do is step aside and to say he's not going to run and create the opportunity for some competition."

Ackman said that in order to be a presidential nominee, "You need to be at your intellectual best. And I don't think Biden is there. I don't say that, you know, with any derision of the president. But I think he's clearly past his physical and cognitive peak."

He added that Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, who is challenging Biden for the party's nomination, has "impressed" him since launching his campaign last month.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Thursday that President Joe Biden will not have a good legacy if he's the Democratic nominee in 2024. "I think Biden's done a lot of good things. But I think his...
bill ackman, joe biden, 2024, election, democrats
177
2023-03-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved