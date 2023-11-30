Bill Ackman: Biden Will Harm Legacy With '24 Run

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Thursday that President Joe Biden will not have a good legacy if he's the Democratic nominee in 2024.

"I think Biden's done a lot of good things. But I think his legacy will not [be] a good one if he is the nominee," Ackman said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations."

He added, "I do think the right thing for Biden to do is step aside and to say he's not going to run and create the opportunity for some competition."

Ackman said that in order to be a presidential nominee, "You need to be at your intellectual best. And I don't think Biden is there. I don't say that, you know, with any derision of the president. But I think he's clearly past his physical and cognitive peak."

He added that Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, who is challenging Biden for the party's nomination, has "impressed" him since launching his campaign last month.