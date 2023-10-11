CEOs: Blacklist Harvard Students Who Signed Anti-Israel Letter

Billionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman and a growing number of other business leaders are demanding Harvard University release the names of the students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the deadly attacks by Hamas, CNN reports.

“One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists,” Ackman, Pershing CEO, said on X.

“I would like to know so I know never to hire these people,” Jonathan Neman, CEO of restaurant chain Sweetgreen said on X.

The controversy arose after a coalition of 34 Harvard student groups, called the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, released a joint statement following the attacks by Hamas that have killed more than 1,200 Israelis and 22 American citizens.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups wrote.

They went on to say that millions of Palestinians living in Gaza have been “forced to live in an open-air prison.” They called on Harvard to “take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

Harvard President Claudine Gay issued a statement Tuesday denouncing the joint statement, saying “no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.”

The Harvard students issued their statement with a footnote at the bottom saying that the names of the “original signing organizations have been concealed at this time.”

Dovehill Capital Management CEO Jake Wurzak joined Ackman and Neman in condemning the statement of the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups.

“Free speech is paramount,” Wurzak wrote on X. “Words have meaning, and students shouldn’t be allowed to hide behind an institution.”

According to Harvard’s student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, at least five of the original 34 signatories withdrew their endorsements as of Tuesday night.

One, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, posted on Instagram, “We regret” that our decision to sign the statement was “interpreted as a tacit support for the recent violent attacks in Israel. To ensure that our stance on the condemnation of violence by Hamas and support for a just peace remains clear, we retract our signatures from the statement.”

Likewise, a student group in support of immigrants, Act on a Dream, told the Crimson it signed the statement in error, that it was a “result of miscommunication and a lack of due diligence in sharing the statement with the entirety of the board.”

Other groups responded to Ackman saying that some students in their organizations were not aware of the joint letter’s content or that the alliances, of which they are members, were issuing the statement.

Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt told CNN Wednesday he was not sure that the names of the students connected with the joint statement should be released — but that they needed to take individual responsibility.

“It’s an outrageously offensive piece, and anyone who signed it should either stand behind it and face the consequences in life — or apologize and explain themselves,” Greenblatt said.

“This is what we learn to do in elementary school,” Greenblatt continued. “It’s hard for me to understand why it’s complicated for people at Harvard University.”