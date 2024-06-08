WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Biden WH Coordinating My Trials, Interfering in Election

By    |   Saturday, 08 June 2024 05:47 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday proclaimed that the Biden White House is behind the multitude of trials he's facing, an alleged ploy he described as interfering in the 2024 presidential election.

"I truly wish people would remember that all of these 'trials' are concocted and run by the Crooked Joe Biden White House, and DOJ [Department of Justice], for the purpose of Election Interference and damaging Crooked's Political Opponent, ME, as much as possible," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. "These are not legitimate trials, they are merely part of an illegal POLITICAL WITCH HUNT the likes of which our Country has never seen before! MAGA2024."

On June 1, the Trump campaign released an ad of President Joe Biden stopping mid-walk and smirking when a reporter asked his response to being behind Trump's trials.

