Trump: Biden 'Ordered His Top Political Opponent to Be Arrested'

Former President Donald laid into the myriad indictments, investigations, and potential upcoming indictments targeting him, warning if "these corrupt persecutions" succeed, Americans will lose their "way of life forever."

"It's a weaponized system, and it's a two-tier system of injustice. If these corrupt persecutions of our people succeed, they will complete their takeover of this country and destroy your way of life forever," Trump told his Erie, Pennsylvania rally, which aired live Saturday night on Newsmax.

"And you know what? Once that happens, this country is going to be in turmoil. There's really no coming back. We have one chance to save it, and that chance is called 2024. So one chance.

"They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedom."

Trump said President Joe Biden sicced his weaponized justice officials on him to keep him from returning to the White House in 2024.

"These are vicious, bad people," Trump said. "As you know, Biden has ordered his top political opponent to be arrested. I've got to be arrested. They want to arrest me.

"That's only because we're winning, you know? Think of it: He wants me to be arrested. They never taught me that at the Wharton School of Finance right in Philadelphia. We didn't have a course on arrest. We didn't have a course on indictment."

Trump repeated his now oft-repeated "election interference" mantra, saying, "They're not indicting me, they're indicting you — I just happened to be standing in their way.

"What you're witnessing is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time," Trump continued. "This is prosecutorial misconduct, and its primary purpose is to steal another election. They're all — in a very coordinated attack — trying to take away our election of 2024.

"They rigged the presidential election of 2020. We're not going to allow them to rig the presidential election of 2024.

"Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxist, communists, and fascists indict me, I consider it actually a great badge of honor. I do. It's a great badge of honor, because I'm being indicted for you."

Trump denounced what he called the potential special counsel Jack Smith investigation seeking to "make it illegal to even question the results or the outcome of an election."

"If you question the rigged election, you're a conspiracy theorist," Trump lamented. "They don't want to talk about it, because they cheated like nobody's ever cheated.

"But only a party that cheats in elections would try to make it illegal to question them."

Without freedom to speak and question the election results, we will no longer have any freedom in this country, Trump warned.

"If you can't challenge a rigged election, then you don't have free speech," he said. "And if you don't have free speech, you don't have a democracy anymore."

Editor's note: Newsmax cannot independently verify allegations of election irregularities as alleged in 2020, and has publicly acknowledged President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory has been certified by the states and Congress.

