Biden Job Approval Hits New low in NPR/Marist Poll

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has reached a new low of 42% in the latest NPR/Marist poll.

Inflation appears to be the No. 1 reason for the president's flailing numbers.

Asked to choose the "most important concern for the United States' economy," 39% said inflation. That was followed by wages (17%), labor shortages (11%), and unemployment (10%).

The survey found that Republicans and independents cited inflation as their chief economic concern. Democrats chose wages.

"Regardless of strong job numbers or the soaring stock market, Americans are worried about the economy and the reason is inflation," Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, told NPR.

A majority (52%) of respondents said it disapproved of how Biden is handling the economy. Only 42% approved.

A slim majority (51%) of independents disapproves of Biden’s handling of the economy.

The NPR/Marist poll is the latest survey to suggest that Biden will have a difficult time getting reelected. Numerous polls show him trailing former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch.

Politico on Tuesday reported that Trump is leading in states he lost to Biden in 2020.

The media outlet said that of likely voters in 2024, "the former president led Biden in Arizona by 8 percentage points, Georgia by 3 points, Michigan by 12 points, Pennsylvania by 6 points and Wisconsin by 10 points."

The NPR/Marist poll found that Americans are divided over which major party would do a better job handling the economy in Congress. A total of 43% said Republicans would do a better job, and 41% said Democrats.

Nearly two-thirds (66%) of Americans, including 57% of Republicans (57%), blame Washington gridlock on the failure of Democrats and Republicans to "agree with each other."

The poll also found that Democrats hold a 46%-41% advantage over Republicans when it comes to which party people would rather see in control of Congress.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 16-19 among 1,048 adults, including 969 registered voters.