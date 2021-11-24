Trump: Biden Should Take 'Mandated' Cognitive Test

Former President Donald Trump suggested that President Joe Biden be required to take a cognitive test to ensure he’s mentally capable of dealing with other world leaders "at the top of their game."

"All I can say is I know [China’s] President Xi, I know [Russia President Vladimir] Putin, I know [North Korea's] Kim Jong Un. I know all of the leaders of the world, I got to know them very well. Many of them I like, although tough cookies. They’re all at the top of their game," Trump said Tuesday night on Fox News' "Hannity."

"We need somebody that's at the top of the game. Maybe it should be mandated that you take like a cognitive test or something. You can't have the head of China, the head of Russia, the head of these powerful nations being at the top of their game. Look at what's happening. Look how weak we look.

"You don't think that Russia, China, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, all these other people that hate us, you don't think they were watching and laughing all the way to the bank?"

Trump specifically cited the "horrible, stupid withdrawal" of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, where military equipment was left behind in the Taliban's hands.

Host Sean Hannity said he spoke with former presidential physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who said Trump, as president, answered all 30 questions correctly on a cognitive test.

When Trump was president, many progressives and critics questioned his mental capability and demanded that he undergo testing.

President Joe Biden underwent a physical examination by his doctor on Friday morning at Walter Reed Medical Center. Biden, 79 and the oldest first-term president in U.S. history, was declared fit for duty.

A recent Politico/Morning Consult Poll found that half the respondents disagreed with the statement that Biden "is in good health."

Recent world events have thrust China and Russia to the forefront of the news.

Biden and Xi held a 3 ½-hour virtual meeting last week, when the U.S. president failed to bring up the topic about the origins of COVID-19. China also has taken steps in recent weeks that appear to threaten Taiwan.

It was reported Tuesday that the Biden administration was considering sending military advisers and weapons to assist Ukraine amid the growing threat of Russia invading its Eastern European neighbor.