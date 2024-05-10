Rep. Mills Files Impeachment Articles Against Biden

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., on Friday filed impeachment articles against President Joe Biden, citing "abuse of power."

"Using the powers of his office, President Biden solicited a 'quid pro quo' with the foreign government of Israel by withholding precision guided weapons shipments in order to try and extract military policy changes," Mills wrote in the articles.

"In doing so, President Biden used the powers of the presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and its ally Israel."

Biden on Wednesday said he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for the well-being of the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there.

Biden acknowledged that "civilians have been killed in Gaza" by the type of heavy bombs that the U.S. has been supplying — his first validation of what administration critics have been loudly protesting, even if he still stopped short of taking responsibility. His threat to hold up artillery shells expanded on earlier revelations that the U.S. was going to pause a shipment of heavy bombs.

The shipment was supposed to consist of 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs, according to a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. The focus of U.S. concern was the larger explosives and how they could be used in a dense urban area.