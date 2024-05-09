Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Senate Diminishes Impeachment Enthusiasm

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that it's hard to get the House motivated to impeach President Joe Biden regarding withdrawal of Israeli military aid when the Senate drops the ball on impeachment.

"With respect to Biden, I think what you're going to see in this Biden investigation, the first quid pro quo by Joe Biden was withholding the Ukraine funding in exchange for terminating the prosecutor, [Viktor] Shokin, who was investigating his son for corruption," Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Then now, what we have that just happened in the last few hours is Joe Biden withholding weapons for Israel once Congress approved that. So Joe Biden continues to commit what I consider impeachable offenses. It's a matter of trying to get everyone in the House together."

Biden said Wednesday he will not supply weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out offensive assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah over concern for the more than 1 million Palestinian civilians who have taken refuge there.

The U.S. would supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but Biden said if Israel goes into Rafah, "we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used."

"I think one thing that hurts us now in the House, with respect to impeachment, is seeing what the Senate did when we impeached [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas," Comer said.

"They went over there, they didn't even have a trial. They just swept it under the rug. I know Republicans like [Sen.] Tom Cotton [R-Ark.] are saying we should impeach, we should impeach. I'm all for impeachment. You know, I would vote for impeachment right now. I would have been voted for impeachment a year ago," he continued.

"But it's hard to get our members motivated on impeachment when the Senate can't even get their act together to even hold a trial, a lawful trial, once the House impeaches."

Republicans in the House are "trying to build support for accountability," Comer said, and hold Biden to the same standard that the Democrats held former President Donald Trump to when he was impeached for withholding aid to Ukraine.

"I think we failed in holding these agencies accountable that have covered up the Biden crimes, that have refused to comply with congressional will," he said. "They interpret laws the way the Deep State bureaucrats want to interpret the laws, as opposed to the way the courts and the way that Congress intended for those laws to be interpreted. We have to cut and hold these different agencies accountable."

The Kentucky congressman added that he's "frustrated with Joe Biden" and said the House is "going to continue to try to bring transparency to the crimes the Biden family's committed and all the laws that Joe Biden continues to break as president of the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com