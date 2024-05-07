Rep. Comer to Newsmax: AG Garland Protecting Biden

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday he is certain Attorney General Merrick Garland is trying to protect President Joe Biden by thwarting the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into allegations of influence peddling and other criminal activity by Biden and members of his family.

Garland has refused subpoenas by Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to hand over audio recordings of interviews conducted by special counsel Robert Hur with Biden and Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

Transcripts of the interviews made from Hur's investigation of Biden's "willful" mishandling of classified documents were distributed, but Comer and Jordan want the audio recordings, plus other documents.

Because Garland has been unwilling to comply with the subpoena request, the House is set to vote next week to hold him in contempt of Congress.

"[Garland] tried to protect [Biden] when he appointed special counsel Robert Hur," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I made that argument many times. We were the first committee to figure out that the timeline on Biden's mishandling of classified documents wasn't consistent with what we were seeing in the press. We knew that from bringing in people for transcribed interviews, so we were investigating Joe Biden about mishandling classified documents before Hur was appointed.

"Once Hur was appointed, then that blocked us from getting any documents. Now that the investigation is over, we want those audio tapes because obviously something went badly wrong in that interview for Robert Hur to describe Joe Biden as essentially being a mental invalid."

Comer said one thing disappointed him most about Hur's investigation. House Republicans wanted to know if documents that were on emails Biden's son Hunter Biden sent to foreign entities that allegedly wired millions of dollars to the Bidens were part of the classified documents Joe Biden mishandled. But that wasn't part of Hur's report.

"Because we know the documents were stored in locations where Hunter Biden resided at a time when he was on drugs, when he was influence peddling wide open with our adversaries around the world," Comer said. "We know that they were based in the Biden Penn Center, which was funded by anonymous donations from the Chinese Communist Party, who sent the Bidens $8 million. He knew what we wanted. And yet he refused to put that in the report.

"That's why I'm confident Hur was protecting Joe Biden at the request of Merrick Garland."

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

