Biden, Wife, Offer to Help Dems With Fundraising Efforts

Former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, recently met with Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin to pitch themselves for a revamped campaigning effort as support for the party has cratered, reports NBC News.

Democrats in Congress have become much less popular in the past few months, according to several polls. A CNN poll conducted by SSRS this week showed that just 29% of Americans say they view the party favorably, which is a record low for the poll since it began surveying voters in 1992.

By comparison, the Republican Party currently holds a 36% favorability rating.

The Bidens' offer is not welcomed by all.

"There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden," Alan Kessler, a longtime Democrat fundraiser from Philadelphia, told NBC.

But "it’s time to move on with new leadership," he added.

"Is this serious?" a former Democrat aide told the New York Post. "I mean, it has to be a joke. This is an 'SNL' skit."

Another congressionl Democrat source told the news outlet that Biden should "stay in retirement with his pardoned family and keep his mouth shut."