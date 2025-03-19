WATCH TV LIVE

House Democrats' Calls for Schumer to Step Aside Grow

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 03:07 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's fellow Democrats in the chamber aren't yet publicly calling for him to step aside, but in the House, calls are climbing against him after he supported the House Republicans' continuing resolution to keep the government open.

On Tuesday, Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., when asked at a town hall Tuesday whether the New York Democrat should "retire or step down," nodded yes, Axios reported Wednesday. 

At a town hall Tuesday, Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., also called on Schumer to resign as leader, and the liberal group Indivisible agreed. 

House Democrats are angry over Schumer's support of the GOP's continuing resolution after just one Democrat in the chamber voted in favor of it.

Others refused to vote to approve it because it did not include language to constrain the Department of Government Efficiency from its cuts to agencies and programs approved by Congress. 

Schumer, though, argued that a shutdown would have allowed President Donald Trump to move more quickly to downsize the federal government. 

"I've got no personal beef with Schumer, I think he's a talented guy, but for me, the bigger question is: Is he going to do this again?" Ivey told Axios. 

Ivey's Maryland district has one of the nation's largest concentrations of federal workers and said that September, when the current continuing resolution expires, will test Schumer's future. 

"Is he going to take the same approach or not?" he said. "If he's still on that track, I'm for moving on."

A senior House Democrat, speaking with Axios on the condition of anonymity, said there was a "desire for generational change" even before the resolution vote, as seen in House ranking member elections, but "Schumer is just fueling it."

Most House members, the lawmaker said, have "very little say on Senate leadership" and refuse to comment. 

"The ones who do speak out will do it because of grassroots pressure, and I doubt that many of them will defend Schumer," the representative said. 

Ivey said he's also hearing from his constituents about Schumer. 

"You run into people at the grocery store," he said. "Their livelihoods are at stake. They knew about the flip-flop. ... They were not fooled by the vote for it on cloture and vote against it on final passage."

Ramirez, meanwhile, said there were several calls for Schumer to step down at her town hall Tuesday. 

But Schumer is continuing to defend his decision on the House bill, telling "The View" that he should remain as Senate Democratic leader because of his ability to support and recruit strong candidates for the chamber.

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 03:07 PM
