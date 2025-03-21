Democrats Party of Envy, Spite - Not Opportunity

Democrats used to claim to be the party of opportunity — opportunity for women, minorities and blue collar workers to get ahead and share in the American dream.

But this week political strategist and CNN contributor Shermichael Singleton remarked that he had no idea what the Democratic Party stands for.

"The Democrats have no message, no plan, and no leader. Just a ship lost at sea, battered by the winds of their own dysfunction," he tweeted, and concluded to a CNN panel that "this is an opportunity for the Republican Party, I would argue, to actually offer solutions to the problems of Americans."

Whatever Democrats may have been in the past, they’re now the party of envy, the party of "you have it, I want it, hand it over."

Earlier this week Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., mocked American taxpayers who simply want to hold on to more of the money they’ve earned.

"You know what their attitude is, 'I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me?'" he said. "They hate government, government is a barrier to people. A barrier to stop them from doing things."

One recent target in particular to Democrats has been tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a far-left Massachusetts Democrat, has raged at him for years with the complaint the he doesn’t pay his fair share of taxes.

"You know how much he paid in taxes? One of the richest people in the world? Zero," Warren told CNN.

That was in 2022, and what made that claim memorable was that his tax bill that year was $11 billion.

"Will visit IRS next time I’m in D.C. just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year," he wrote in a tweet.

"Maybe I can have a cookie or something . . . "

Since his appointment as chairman of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attacks on Musk, and Tesla have only intensified.

DOGE was established to eliminate the cancer of fraud, waste, and abuse that has infected and metastasized throughout the federal administrative state.

Warren sent DOGE a letter in January, suggesting ways to make the government more efficient. They included increasing IRS funding and eliminating what she considered loopholes in the Internal Revenue Code.

"It would allow the government to catch wealthy tax cheats that avoid paying their fair share and provide better service for millions of taxpayers that are owed refunds or need help with their taxes," she wrote.

"Fully funding the IRS would lead to a 12:1 return on investment."

Of course.

Give the government more money to eliminate government fraud, waste, and abuse.

Up until a few years ago Musk was the darling of the left.

Not only was he a liberal Democrat, but he was the founder and CEO of Tesla, Inc. — the world’s most successful fully electric motor vehicle.

Earlier this month Sen. Warren sent a letter to Musk saying Tesla wasn’t paying their "fair share" in taxes.

"I write to you today with deep concern about your personal and financial ties to the Trump administration and how you may be exploiting this relationship to slash at least $2.5 billion from Tesla’s tax bill while leaving working families to pick up the tab," she wrote.

"American taxpayers will shoulder the burden of tax cuts for Tesla, and they deserve answers about your efforts to secure massive tax breaks for billionaire corporations," Warren added.

But Tesla’s low tax bill can be attributed, in large part, to the tax credits it receives as a "green" electric car company — credits promoted by Warren and her own party.

Lately, however, Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been vandalized — even firebombed.

Stock in the company has taken a hit too.

2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz was delighted about the plunging stock value.

This week he told a crowd of supporters that he periodically checks the price of Tesla stock on his phone to give himself "a little boost during the day."

He checked it again and announced "two twenty-five and dropping!" to raucous cheers.

When you’re so consumed with envy that you wish financial ruin on others, it’s time to get yourself a head check.

That may account for the results of a poll released yesterday, indicating that just 27% of voters had a positive view of the Democratic Party, while 55% had a negative view, a minus 28% spread.

Democrats also claim they’re the party of empathy.

They should try it.

Show a little empathy for a guy who rescued two astronauts stranded up in space for nearly 10 months, and for American taxpayers who just want to pay their bills.