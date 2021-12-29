Biden Made 31 Trips to Delaware in 2021

President Joe Biden has spent the majority of weekends this year in Delaware, which he has visited 31 times since taking office in January.

The Delaware News Journal reported that Biden took part in a virtual weekly economic briefing from his beach house Monday, but no further plans had been released.

The White House has refused to release visitor logs from his two Delaware homes, and it’s unclear what Biden does and who he meets while there, Breitbart reported Wednesday.

"I can confirm we are not going to be providing information about the comings and goings of the president’s grandchildren or people visiting him in Delaware," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in August.

The White House has defended Biden's trips to Delaware. "The president lives in Wilmington. It's his home," Psaki said in March. "That’s where he's lived for many, many years."

The News Journal reported that the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction in the Rehoboth area through 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, indicating Biden could stay till that time.

The president also has visited Camp David 12 times in 2021, according to former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.

The New York Post reported Monday that Biden returned to Delaware as the COVID-19 omicron variant situation squashed his plans for a post-Christmas vacation in Puerto Rico.

Instead, Biden will stay at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach with first lady Jill Biden and new first puppy Commander, who was a birthday gift from the president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden.

The Bidens spent Christmas at the White House. The president turned 79 on Nov. 20.

While Biden's Delaware homes are relatively close to Washington, D.C., Secret Service security protocols and the use of the Marine One presidential helicopter are used for every trip. Also, the press pool of reporters gets shuttled back and forth from D.C.

Amid the disastrous troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden took nine Marine One flights during an 18-day span in August as he split time between the White House, Camp David, and Delaware.

A new Gallup poll found that Biden’s job approval rating was 43%, while 51% disapprove of the job he is doing.