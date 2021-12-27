Chief Justice John Roberts' Approval Rating Tops Biden, Harris: Poll

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts holds the highest approval rating among 11 U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, in a new poll from Gallup released on Monday.

More than half of Americans hold a favorable view of Roberts, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The other leaders include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Biden and Harris.

Here are the results:

Roberts: 60% approval, 34% disapproval.

Powell: 53% approval, 40% disapproval.

Fauci: 52% approval, 47% disapproval.

Blinken: 49% approval, 43% disapproval.

Garland: 49% approval, 43% disapproval.

McCarthy: 46% approval, 49% disapproval.

Harris: 44% approval, 54% disapproval.

Schumer: 44% approval, 53% disapproval.

Biden: 43% approval, 51% disapproval.

Pelosi: 40% approval, 58% disapproval.

McConnell: 34% approval, 63% disapproval.

Gallup notes that Roberts is one of the only leaders to hold a positive approval rating among a majority of Democrats and Republicans, at 55% and 57% respectively.

"Most of the other leaders are viewed positively by two-thirds or more of one party versus less than a quarter of the other," according to Gallup’s Lydia Saad.

"Chief Justice Roberts is in a unique position as the sole public leader of the 11 evaluated who enjoys majority-level approval from Americans in all party groups. The only other public figure in the poll who partisans agree on is Sen. Minority Leader McConnell, but in his case, it's a consensus of disapproval."

Gallup surveyed 811 adults in the U.S. from Dec. 1-16, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.