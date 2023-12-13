×
Tags: biden | campaign | donation | fec

Biden Nominee Donated $140K to Presidential Campaign

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 02:03 PM EST

Billionaire Samuel Slater, President Joe Biden's nominee for a key transportation board in Washington, D.C., in 2020 donated $140,000 to Biden's presidential campaign, according to Federal Elections Commission records, reports Fox News.

Biden in 2021 nominated Slater to serve on the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, a body overseeing the Ronald Reagan Washington National and Dulles International airports in Virginia, although the Senate Commerce Committee blocked the appointment.

"This is as swampy as it gets," Tom Jones, president of the American Accountability Foundation, told Fox. "Biden is rewarding a billionaire donor who flies around the world in his private jet by giving him a government job for which he's completely unqualified."

"This is everything the American people hate about how Washington, D.C., operates," Jones added. "It is an absolute disgrace. We hope the U.S. Senate will not go along with this and restore honest, good government to our Capitol."

Slater, who also made large donations to the Democratic National Committee and served as a "bundler" for Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign, during his nomination hearing in November said he believed his "professional skill set will be of value to this board in the continued pursuit of a pleasurable passenger experience, the management and development of its facilities, and its continued economic development."

"If confirmed, I hope to bring this experience, perspective, and focus to the board," he added.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 02:03 PM
