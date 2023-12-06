×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: president joe biden | job | approval | reuters | ipsos

Poll: Biden Approval Near Lowest Level of Presidency

Poll: Biden Approval Near Lowest Level of Presidency
President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 30, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:03 AM EST

President Joe Biden's popularity was near its lowest level of his presidency this month, a sign of the challenges ahead for his reelection bid next year, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day opinion poll, which closed on Sunday, showed 40% of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president, a marginal increase from 39% in November. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points.

Biden widely is expected to face a November 2024 rematch with former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Other recent polls have pointed to a potentially close race between the two.

The poll showed that Americans see the economy, crime and immigration as the biggest problems facing the country — all issues on which Trump and other Republicans have criticized Biden. Nineteen percent of poll respondents rated the economy as the top issue, while 11% pointed to immigration and 10% signaled out crime.

Biden's public approval rating has held below 50% since August 2021, and this month's rating remained close to the lowest levels of his presidency — 36% — seen in mid-2022.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses online from 1,017 adults, using a nationally representative sample.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden's popularity was near its lowest level of his presidency this month, a sign of the challenges ahead for his reelection bid next year, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.
president joe biden, job, approval, reuters, ipsos
196
2023-03-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved