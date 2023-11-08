Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Will Drop Out Before Convention

Best-selling author Dick Morris, a current adviser for President Donald Trump, predicted Wednesday on Newsmax that while President Joe Biden will remain in the primary elections, a different person will end up getting the nomination at the Democratic National Convention when he drops out of the race.

According to the theory, Morris told "Wake Up America" he developed with his friend, pollster John McLaughlin, Biden would run in all the primary elections, and being largely unopposed, he'll get the delegates for the convention.

"They will keep them until a few days before the convention and then he would announce he's not running, release his delegates, and there would be a floor fight for the nomination," Morris said. "But at least there wouldn't be a long primary battle."

The Democrats don't want a long fight in the primary elections, he added, because they "didn't want their candidates defending reparations for slavery, and men participating in women's sports, all that stuff that hangs up the Democratic Party."

Morris also discussed his new book, "Corrupt: The Inside Story of Biden's Dark Money," telling Newsmax that it contains a "full accounting of all of the Biden corruption."

"Biden basically sent his family around the world to make business deals for him that were corrupt, largely traded on his name, and then he got cut in on it," said Morris.

Morris said that the thing he found that was most important in his research is not what Biden got from China, but what "China got from Biden."

"Lots of very important policy decisions went China's way," said Morris, adding that one example is a Chinese law on businesses moving into the country.

"You have to release all of the information about your patents, your industrial secrets, or anything else that is helping your company, and you have to take a Chinese partner company in an arranged marriage, and they get 51% of your company," Morris explained.

Biden has "done nothing about that," but Trump, if elected, will enact trade sanctions to push for the repeal of that law.

The United States, he added, used to have a monopoly on minerals, but now, China has the monopoly because the United States "overregulated the industry."

This means when people tried to open mineral mines in Minnesota, Michigan, and other states, Biden vetoed them on environmental grounds, giving China the advantage, said Morris.

Morris' new book is available through the nation's booksellers, and a digital copy is available online.

