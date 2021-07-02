Biden Looking to Encourage as Many as 9M Immigrants to Become US Citizens

The Biden administration wants to reach out to as many as 9 million immigrants in an effort get them to apply for U.S. citizens, according to CNN.

The news network said the move was sparked by one of President Joe Biden’s executive orders that had federal agencies developing "welcoming strategies that promote integration, inclusion, and citizenship."

"The idea is to find a whole-of-government way to reach out to people who are able to naturalize," a Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) official said, adding that there are 9 million people in the U.S. who are lawful permanent residents who may be eligible to apply for citizenship.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas added in a statement: "Becoming a United States citizen is a tremendous privilege. New citizens, strengthened with the power and responsibilities that American citizenship brings, make our Nation better. This strategy will ensure that aspiring citizens are able to pursue naturalization through a clear and coordinated process."

CNN noted a USCIS official said "the idea is to find a whole-of-government way to reach out to people who are able to naturalize."

The effort includes holding naturalization ceremonies at national parks to raise awareness and partnering with the U.S. Postal Service to display promotional posters at Postal Service facilities about becoming a U.S. citizen.

Officials also hope to work with the Department of Veteran Affairs in an attempt to get veterans involved in the effort.

"USCIS remains committed to empowering immigrants to pursue citizenship along with the rights and opportunities that come with it. It is fitting that this report is being released days before our nation’s 245th birthday," USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud. "There is no greater testament to the strength of America than our willingness to encourage others to join us as U.S. citizens as we work together to build a more perfect union."

"We look forward to the work ahead in welcoming and supporting aspiring Americans and equipping them with the tools they need to be successful in their journey to citizenship, and beyond."

CNN noted that Biden will take part in a naturalization ceremony on Friday. It will be among more than 100 such ceremonies scheduled between June 30 and July 7 to welcome more than 9,400 new citizens.

"Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, USCIS has taken a number of steps to reduce barriers to naturalization and restore confidence in our nation’s legal immigration system," said a release by the USCIS.