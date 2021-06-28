Poll: 68 Percent of US Say Biden's Policies Encourage Illegal Immigration

Nearly 70 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s policies encourage illegal migration, according to a Harvard Harris poll conducted June 15-17.

Fifty-five percent say the Biden administration should have left Trump policies that make it more difficult to come into the U.S. in place, compared with 45 percent who say it was right for Biden to undo them.

Former President Donald Trump at an Ohio rally Sunday lambasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, telling a crowd, “you have millions of people coming into our country. We have no idea who they are. Joe Biden is doing the exact opposite as we did.”

Biden early on halted construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and rescinded a Trump-era rule that made it harder for low-income people to obtain green cards.

He also reversed orders by Trump banning immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries.

Fifty-five percent say the changes have increased the flow of drugs into the U.S., while 61 percent say the flood of tens of thousands unaccompanied minor children into the country are the fault of the Biden administration. Sixty-seven percent say people who cross the border with Mexico illegally should be turned back to Mexico, while 33 percent agree with Biden’s policy of allowing migrants into the U.S. to apply for asylum.

Of Vice President Kamala Harris’ job tackling the root causes of illegal immigration, 44 percent say she has done a bad job, while 40 percent say she has made no progress. Seventy-four percent say the surge at the border needs to be addressed immediately.

Fifty-six percent of respondents reject Biden’s claim that “climate change, racism and sexism are root causes of migration,” while just 44 percent agree, according to the poll.

Harvard/Harris surveyed 2,006 registered voters and did not share the margin of error.