Kerik Meets With Special Counsel Prosecutors

Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik met with prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's team for five hours on Monday regarding the alleged efforts of Rudy Giuliani in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Kerik's attorney, Tim Parlatore, confirmed the meeting to multiple media outlets.

Parlatore said Smith himself was not present. The meeting focused on the efforts of Giuliani, previously an attorney for former President Donald Trump, and "what the Giuliani team was doing" to try to prove that Trump won the election.

"At the time, they had a good faith basis to believe that there was fraud, and they were trying to gather more evidence," Parlatore said. "That's what it was."

Kerik was police commissioner when Giuliani was mayor of New York City. Kerik is also an ally of Trump's.

Parlatore turned over thousands of pages of Kerik documents to the special counsel's office last month.

Giuliani implied last week on Newsmax that he is co-conspirator 1 in the Washington, D.C., indictment that came down on Trump last week. Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, has also said the same.

However, Parlatore told CNN on Monday there's "not a chance" that Giuliani will get charged by the special counsel.

"The idea that Rudy Giuliani was intentionally pushing claims he knew were false is not something supported by the evidence," Parlatore told CNN.

Kerik was the top cop in New York City during 9/11, having been appointed by Giuliani in August 2000. His tenure lasted through December 2021.

He later pled guilty to eight felony charges of tax fraud and lying to White House officials and was sentenced to four years in prison. He served three years, was released from federal prison in 2013, and pardoned by Trump in 2020.