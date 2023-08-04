Kerik to Newsmax: Trump Indictment Is 'Terrible'

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik, in an interview with Newsmax, said the U.S. is replicating dictatorships in indicting former President Donald Trump.

Kerik, who worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an attempt to find voter fraud following the election, made his comments on Friday’s “Wake Up America.”

“I think it's more than a sad day,” he said of the indictment. “We're replicating Third-World nations. We're replicating dictatorships where you take out your opponents — your political opponents in this manner. ... I think it's terrible.

“Well, the thing that confuses me, I guess most of all, is that Jack Smith and the special counsel's office had made its determination that the president was lying when he said that he believed that there was fraud and impropriety — substantial fraud and improprieties — in the election, and the election was stolen.

“I personally would have to disagree with them, strongly disagree with them. And I base that on the fact that during the time right up until Jan. 6, we had active investigations going on under the supervision of Rudy Giuliani.

“And during those investigations, we were gathering raw data from states. We were gathering affidavits. We were gathering intelligence.

"We were receiving information from a number of different sources that led us to believe and would give any reasonable person the reason to believe, that there was probable cause that there was actually a substantial amount of fraud, voter fraud, election fraud, and improprieties within a number of different states. That's my finding.

“I've given those nonprivileged and now-privileged documents ... after we get the waiver from President Trump. We now presented them with our privileged documents that basically substantiate those investigations were ongoing.

"So the president had to believe that was fraud because we were briefing him, Giuliani was briefing him on a daily basis as to what we were finding at the time."

