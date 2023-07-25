Kerik to Newsmax: 'Nothing Detrimental' to Trump in Docs Turned Over to Jack Smith

The documents turned over to the office of special counsel Jack Smith of the Department of Justice concerning allegations that Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results will only help the former president in his case, former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Kerik, who worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an attempt to find voter fraud following the election, told "John Bachman Now" that "there is nothing in those documents that is going to be detrimental to the president" and, in fact, insisted they will help Trump in his case, because they will show the indications there were of irregularities in the voting process.

Kerik said that the documents had been "held by my legal team under the president's executive privilege and the attorney-client privilege," but that Trump waived that right and so the documents were turned over to Smith's office.

The former NYPD commissioner said in this case, and in all these cases against Trump, "There's one issue here: The Democrats want to keep President Trump off the ballot. This is not about justice. This is not about seeking justice, but about keeping him off the ballot for the 2024 presidential election." He added that the Democrats are going to continue with these efforts right up until the election.

Kerik also said that by waiving his right, Trump is being transparent — something the current U.S. president cannot be.

"Joe Biden can't be transparent [regarding the allegations against him], because if he is transparent, they are going to walk right into the Oval Office and put handcuffs on him," he said. "He should have been under arrest a long time ago."

Kerik stressed that anybody who has seen Hunter Biden's laptop, as he has, knows that Joe Biden should be going to prison.

He also insisted that "if the Justice Department was doing their job and doing what they do everybody else when they conduct investigations, Joe Biden wouldn't be the sitting president right now."

