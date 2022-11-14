RNC Member: GOP Must 'Adapt or Die' to Ballot Harvesting

Rep. Michelle Steel's husband Shawn Steel, a Republican National Committee member, told Breitbart on Sunday that the party must "adapt or die" to Democrat ballot harvesting.

Steel said his wife, a Republican in California's 48th congressional district, utilized ballot harvesting to win reelection by engaging Korean and Vietnamese churches, arguing GOP-led states need to pay attention.

Steel specifically pointed out the importance of approaching community leaders like church elders to provide immigrant voters "a great deal of comfort" in their decision to go to the polls.

"It's a different game because of ballot harvesting," Steel said. "Several states, they outlawed it in the last two years. I don't like it, but since that's the rule in California, you have to adapt or die, and so we've adapted it. We're not ashamed of it, because that's explicitly the law.

"Now we have several generations, after three election cycles that [think to themselves], 'Yeah, I can give it to this organization. I know they'll take care of my ballot. I know they're doing the right thing.'"

Stressing the Republican Party's anti-communism stance was also important to Rep. Steel's path to victory, according to her husband. He pointed out the stance resonated with newer voters, many of which fled communist countries.

"By knocking on 200,000 doors, campaigning in seven languages, and fiercely taking on the Chinese Communist Party ... literally, it was the most anti-communist campaign in America because her opponent was a proponent of the Confucius Institute and got his master's degree at the University of Peking," he said.

With 78% of the vote reporting, Steel is projected to come out on top against Democrat candidate Jay Chen.