McDaniel Plans to Run for RNC Chair Again

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday that she plans to run for another term as party chair, according to Politico.

McDaniel's announcement came during a call with RNC members, following a disappointing midterm election for Republicans, who appear poised to gain a narrow majority in the House, but failed to recapture the Senate.

According to Politico, McDaniel said she would seek another term if the members wanted her leadership and said she intends to move forward after hearing from many members who said they wanted her to run.

Selected by former President Donald Trump to chair the committee after the 2016 election, McDaniel has been an ally of Trump's and privately indicated to several RNC members after the 2020 election that she might not run for reelection when her two-year term was up.

However, McDaniel started signaling that she was considering another bid earlier this year and discussed the prospect when she met with Trump, who released a video this spring saying she was doing a "tremendous job" as party chair, according to Politico.

Several McDaniel allies on the committee — including Richard Porter of Illinois, Glenn McCall of South Carolina, and Jessica Patterson of California — began calling on other RNC members to support McDaniel in the wake of last Tuesday's election.

According to Politico, a candidate must receive a majority of support from the committee's 168 members to win the chair. Sources close to McDaniel told the news outlet that nearly 100 members have promised to support her.

Some within the GOP have pointed to last week's election results as a sign that a leadership change might be needed at the RNC, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"It's nothing personal, no doubt some of them are nice people, but they took hundreds of millions of dollars to paint the map red and they didn’t," said Carlson, according to the Daily Caller. "Doesn’t mean they're evil, doesn't mean they should be jailed. It does mean they shouldn't be promoted. No one should ever be rewarded for failure."

Allies of McDaniel argue that a change in leadership at the committee would be counterproductive, given that preparations for 2024 primary debates and the party convention in Milwaukee are already underway.

A decision on the chair will be made at the RNC's winter meeting in January, according to Politico.