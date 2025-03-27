Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Higher Than First Term

Forty-five percent of Americans approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job as president, a 3-point increase from the start of his first term in 2017, according to a Gallup Poll released Thursday.

The boost comes from key member of Trump's political base — Republicans, conservatives, and men — along with Hispanics, Blacks, and young adults.

Democrats are still sour on the president, with just 5% approving of Trump compared with 10% during his first term.

"The higher rate of Republican Party affiliation today than in 2017 could be related to Trump's greater popularity now," Gallup said in the release.

"But it could also be driven by unhappiness with the Democratic Party during Joe Biden's presidency. Going forward, it's likely that the Republican Party's strength will depend on Trump maintaining strong support from traditionally Republican groups while expanding his appeal at least somewhat among Democratic-leaning groups."