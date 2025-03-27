WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: approval rating | trump | poll

Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Higher Than First Term

By    |   Thursday, 27 March 2025 02:37 PM EDT

Forty-five percent of Americans approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job as president, a 3-point increase from the start of his first term in 2017, according to a Gallup Poll released Thursday.

The boost comes from key member of Trump's political base — Republicans, conservatives, and men — along with Hispanics, Blacks, and young adults.

Democrats are still sour on the president, with just 5% approving of Trump compared with 10% during his first term.

"The higher rate of Republican Party affiliation today than in 2017 could be related to Trump's greater popularity now," Gallup said in the release.

"But it could also be driven by unhappiness with the Democratic Party during Joe Biden's presidency. Going forward, it's likely that the Republican Party's strength will depend on Trump maintaining strong support from traditionally Republican groups while expanding his appeal at least somewhat among Democratic-leaning groups."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Forty-five percent of Americans approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job as president, a 3-point increase from the start of his first term in 2017, according to a Gallup Poll released Thursday.
approval rating, trump, poll
147
2025-37-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved