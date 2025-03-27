McLaughlin Brothers to Newsmax: Polls Reflecting Trump Successes

Americans are saying in polls they think the country is headed in the right direction under President Donald Trump, and that's because they see the successes he's already had in office, pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Look what he's done on the border," said McLaughlin, who appeared on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with his brother and partner at McLaughlin and Associates, John McLaughlin. "He's kept his promises. Look what he's doing with the economy right now. We're creating jobs."

McLaughlin added that prices are coming down on gas and groceries.

"For the first time since Donald Trump became president, groceries didn't go up last month," he said. "The American people are seeing the successes of Donald Trump and then they're doing the comparison between the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats, and it's a clear choice for the Republicans."

Meanwhile, new polling from McLaughlin and Associates is finding that voters are more likely to choose a candidate who advocates for permanent tax relief, and John McLaughlin told Newsmax that "we won't win the midterm elections" unless legislation is passed to codify the president's tax cuts.

"Donald Trump's job approval right now is 52% approve, 43% disapprove," he said. "In our last poll, the Republicans are leading the generic ballot for Congress, 47%-43%. But Donald Trump can seal the midterm elections by stopping the tax increase."

John McLaughlin added that only 49% of the voters in the recent poll were aware that Trump's tax cuts are set to lapse this year, and 49% were not aware that every House Democrat has gone on record "against stopping the big tax increase that would come if the tax cuts lapse."

The voters, he added, are supportive by 2-1 of making tax cuts permanent and growing the economy.

Trump, meanwhile, knows "we have to get his big, beautiful tax cut passed," Jim McLaughlin commented.

"We saw the successes that the president had last time," he said, noting that before COVID started, the unemployment rate was below 3%, and when Trump left office, inflation was at 1.4%.

"The president is putting his economic plan in place," he added. "And the American people know that with deregulation and energy independence, that's going to bring down the inflation rate, and it's going to make America much more affordable. Donald Trump has a great economic plan. He knows how to do this."

Meanwhile, despite growing criticism from the left on several fronts, Americans are focused on the results they're seeing, said John McLaughlin.

He noted that Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles has asked for digital copies of his company's latest poll, and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has spoken with Trump about it, so he knows the president has seen the poll.

"Yesterday, he was urging the Republicans in the Senate and the House to give him the one big, beautiful bill so that we could stop the tax increase that would that would come and pass the tax cuts that will grow the economy," McLaughlin said.

"Whether it's no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, all popular items, that's where the Republicans need to focus their message on these elections... we can't take a tax increase on after four years of high inflation. The people won't stand for it."

