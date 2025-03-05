CBS Poll: 76 Percent Approve of Trump's Address to Congress

Viewers overwhelmingly approved of what President Donald Trump said in his speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, according to a CBS News survey.

Trump boasted about the many accomplishments since being inaugurated Jan. 20 and exclaimed "we are just getting started."

A whopping 76% of those watching said they approved of Trump's first second-term speech to Congress, CBS News survey results showed Wednesday.

Not only that, 91% said Trump spent time on issues they cared about, and shares of 74% each said the address was presidential and entertaining. A total of 71% said the speech was inspiring, 62% said it was unifying, and less than half (46%) said it was divisive.

When asked how the speech make them feel, 68% said "hopeful," 54% said "proud," 27% said "worried," and 16% said "angry."

When asked whether the president has a clear plan to battle inflation, 68% said yes and 32% said no.

Respondents also were asked about Trump's plans for waste in government (77% liked the plans, 23% disliked), immigration and the border (77%, 23%), Ukraine and Russia (73%, 27%), and tariffs (65%, 35%).

A share of 68% said Trump described the country's crime problem accurately.

Also, 76% said they approved of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, being removed from the chamber after disrupting the president's speech.

Trump, in his first speech in front of Congress since 2020, said that America's momentum, spirit, pride, and confidence has returned and "the American Dream is surging — bigger and better than ever before."

"The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again," he said.

"Over the past six weeks, I have signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken more than 400 executive actions to restore common sense, safety, optimism, and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it. In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation."

The viewership was heavily Republican, CBS News reported. Historically, a president's party draws more viewers to a State of the Union or speech before Congress.

This CBS News survey was based on 1,207 interviews of adults who watched the president's address to Congress on Tuesday night.