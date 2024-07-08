Rep. Luna to Force Vote on Fines for AG Garland

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is planning to force legislators to vote on whether to fine Attorney General Merrick Garland up to $10,000 per day that he does not comply with a congressional subpoena, Politico Playbook reports.

Luna will force the House to hold a vote on her "inherent contempt" resolution against Garland which now would include fines of $10,000 per day if he does not comply with a congressional subpoena for audio recordings of President Joe Biden discussing his handling of classified materials with special counsel Robert Hur.

"The vote for inherent contempt against Attorney General Merrick Garland will be brought to the floor this upcoming session week with full support from Speaker Mike Johnson. This version of inherent contempt will become standard practice for those who seek to undermine Congress as an equal branch of government," Luna said in a statement on social media last month announcing her contempt resolution.

The congresswoman later told Fox News last Sunday, "I don't think that Garland wants to take one for the team, if you will, in regards to continuing to fight, even though he knows that Biden is not cognitively there, so I think that it'll serve two purposes."

She added: "One, obviously, there shouldn't be a double standard of justice in this country. We have people in jail for doing what he did, but also two, I do believe that it will force him to produce either the tapes or to step down."

Luna said that she expects the resolution to pass with the support of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., adding that she believes the tapes could reveal "that Biden either forgot who he was or is so bad in the interview that he would have reason for his own Cabinet to basically invoke the 25th Amendment."