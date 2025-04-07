Trump: Tariffs Strengthening 'Long Time Abused USA'

While falling international markets were feeding critics of his tariffs, President Donald Trump stood firm in his quest to "Make America Great Again!"

Asian markets plunged Monday following last week's two-day meltdown on Wall Street, and Trump said he won't back down on the sweeping new tariffs he announced Wednesday that have roiled global trade.

The president took to his social media platform early Monday morning, before Wall Street began its week.

"Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place," Trump posted on Truth Social. "This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.

"They've made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL' USA! Our past 'leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump resumed his commentary two hours later, urging Americans to be "strong."

"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!" Trump posted.

"Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!" Trump posted.

Trump on Sunday said his tariffs are making America "much stronger" and he isn't intentionally engineering a stock market sell-off.

"I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

"We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen."

Also Sunday night, Trump wrote that people will discover tariffs "are a beautiful thing."

"We have massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A.," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the 'Presidency' of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!"

Trump on Wednesday declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.