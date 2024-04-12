Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Don't Think Motion to Vacate Will Move

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that despite Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filing a motion for Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to vacate the chair, she doesn't think the House GOP conference will move on it.

Luna, appearing on "Wake Up America," was asked if Johnson's meeting this week with former President Donald Trump, who is also the likely GOP presidential nominee, would quell some of the dissent in the chamber.

"I think that Speaker Johnson knows for a fact that President Trump has a really good pulse on what's going on in this country, and so I do think that it's going to help him," Luna said. "But I will also say that I don't think that we're going to be seeing a vacate the chair move.

"As you know, we have one of the slimmest majorities ever in U.S. history and, remember, there were people that were strategically resigning from office in order to handicap our ability to be able to move. So, I think you'll be seeing a special announcement later on today, likely from the president and Speaker Johnson."

As for Greene's motion on March 22 to oust Johnson in the same manner as his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Luna said she doesn't think "Marjorie is causing chaos per se."

"The motion to vacate is actually a tool that's been in existence since Thomas Jefferson and, as you know, back in January, a group of 20 of us fought so that we could ensure that we were holding our speaker accountable to the American people and thus the House of Representatives," Luna said. "I will say that I think right now the Democrats are really hoping that we lose the majority, and they're also hoping that we can't get legislation done. So, I think that she [Greene] had made her positions very public and, rightfully so, has launched discussions among the conference."

Johnson reportedly traveled this week to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss election integrity measures. They were expected to hold a press conference Friday.

Amid the ongoing wrangling over proposed reforms to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Johnson raised the ire of some of his Republican colleagues by backing the bill to reauthorize it. The legislation allows law enforcement to spy on Americans without first getting approval from a judge.

"I do hope that Speaker Johnson really channels his inner MAGA Mike because we need strong leadership right now," Luna said. "I think that with what you're seeing with this FISA negotiation, you know there are those of us that will hold the line and ensure that your constitutional rights are protected, and we hope that he backs us on that."

