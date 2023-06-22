Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton Should Be Prosecuted

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Thursday that he "100%" thinks former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted for her possession of classified materials.

"At least in the Durham report they acknowledged that she was treated very differently [than former President Donald Trump]," Biggs said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "She had classified documents. She refused to turn them over. She kept them on a private server in her home. She had a subordinate destroy evidence and obstruct justice.

"She's the one who paid for the bogus Russian hoax documents that went out. Yeah! I mean, those are, to me, you can start peeling those back, and you're going to have some criminal conduct that she should be prosecuted for."

Biggs, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, also discussed special counsel John Durham's testimony before the panel on Wednesday.

Durham described his findings in a report on the origins of the FBI's investigation into claims of Russian collusion by Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"We found troubling violations of law and policy in the conduct of highly consequential investigations directed at members of the presidential campaign, and ultimately a presidential administration," Durham said. "It matters, not whether it was a Republican campaign or Democrat campaign; it was the presidential campaign."

The facts "should be of concern to any American who cares about our civil liberties," he said. "Our report details the FBI was too willing to accept and use politically funded and uncorroborated opposition research such as the Steele dossier. The FBI relied on the dossier in FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] applications, knowing there was likely material originating from a political campaign, a political opponent."

When asked if anybody would be held accountable for the crimes Durham outlined in his report and before the panel, Biggs said, "That's what I'm baffled about."

"That's what I was expressing to Mr. Durham," he said. "He had the authority. He has police power. He could have subpoenaed people in. He chose not even to subpoena and talk to people like [former FBI Deputy Director] Andy McCabe, [former FBI agent] Peter Strzok, [former FBI lawyer] Lisa Page.

"He didn't even finish those interviews and then he didn't bring a multitude of charges. He brought enough, I think, to say that, yeah, we brought some charges against three people. One of them pled guilty, and that person is now practicing law in Washington, D.C.

"So, when you say, 'Are we going to see something done here?' Well, we saw the guy that had the police power say he wasn't going to do any more than he did and that makes me really fearful that unless we get a Republican administration with a Republican attorney general, who wants to hold people accountable, we're not going to see anybody held accountable, and that's what frustrated me most yesterday," he added.

