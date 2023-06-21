Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Durham Makes 'Powerful' Statement on FBI's Woes

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that although no heads rolled following special counsel John Durham's report that debunked collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, it did expose problems with the FBI and how Congress must step in to fix them.

Fry is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which heard testimony from Durham on Wednesday regarding his report.

Durham testified that "the problems identified in the report are not susceptible to overnight fixes. As we said in the report, it cannot be addressed solely by enhancing training or additional policy requirements. Rather, what is required is accountability, both in terms of the standards to which our law enforcement personnel hold themselves, and in the consequences they face for violation of laws and policies of relevance."

"I thought that was a powerful statement by Durham today when he talked about that, that there are some things that they can do internally, but it's not enough," Fry told "Chris Higbie FRONTLINE." "There's going be some legislative fixes."

Fry said the Judiciary Committee is focused on reforming the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). In its Crossfire Hurricane investigation on alleged collusion between Russia and Trump, the FBI went to the FISA court to secure warrants to spy on members of the Trump campaign based on the discredited Steele dossier, which was financed by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

"Judiciary is keen right now on FISA," Fry said. "FISA was abused up and down, left and right, during this [Crossfire Hurricane] investigation. FISA is right within the scope of the Judiciary Committee right now. [Committee Chair] Jim Jordan is leading that charge."

"Reining in some of these abusive practices by some of these agencies, we've got to get control of that," he added. "We've got to get a control of these bureaucrats that have had unfettered access to spy on Americans for far too long."

