Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Durham Hearing Shows No Russia Collusion

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 08:43 PM EDT

The biggest takeaway from the House hearing with special counsel John Durham was that "there was no Russia collusion" to help Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday.

"That's the first question I asked," Tiffany told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Mr. Durham, was there Russia collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign? There was not.

“I concluded my remarks by saying, '[Joe] Biden and [Barack] Obama knew it; Hillary [Clinton] fabricated it; the FBI orchestrated it; and the mainstream sold it. And that it was Russia collusion,'" Tiffany continued. "They've ... put our country through so much hell over the last number of years over something that was fabricated by Hillary Clinton."

However, Tiffany said, he was disappointed that Durham wasn't tough enough in attempting to get information or testimony from certain leading figures in the collusion scandal, such as former FBI Director James Comey or the former deputy director, Andrew McCabe.

"He should have worked, I believe, much harder to get their testimony, because they were at the core of what happened here, and the FBI was complicit," Tiffany said.

