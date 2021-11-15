Trump Endorses Rep. Mooney of West Virginia

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed the re-election campaign of Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who opposed the infrastructure bill that Trump opposed and also voted against creation of the Jan. 6 panel that has subpoenaed multiple members of Trump's administration.

Trump on Saturday slammed Republicans he aims to oppose during the 2022 midterm elections and put out the call for challengers for those who don't already have them.

In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump said:

Representative Alex Mooney has done an outstanding job as Congressman in West Virginia. In fact, he recently opposed the horrendous Biden Administration’s 'Non-Infrastructure' plan, and he opposed the January 6th Committee, also known as the Unselect Committee of partisan hacks and degenerates. Alex has been strong on Crime, Borders, our great Military, and a champion for our Veterans. He will always protect our Second Amendment, and of particular importance is the fact that Alex fights for energy and beautiful clean coal — and he will never stop. Congressman Alex Mooney has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Trump also endorsed Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., for reelection and John Gibbs against incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., on Monday.

The Rosendale endorsement reads:

Congressman Matt Rosendale is an America First Patriot who loves our Country and the beautiful State of Montana. He won big in 2020, after my Endorsement, and he will do it again in 2022 with this even stronger Endorsement. Matt has strongly defended the Second Amendment, fought for Election Integrity, believes in strong Borders, Law Enforcement, a strong Military, and supports our great Veterans. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

The Gibbs endorsement reads: