Tags: 2021 Elections | Donald Trump | house | america first | maga | endorsements | rino

Trump Seeking 'Smart, America First' Republicans to Primary RINOs

president donald trump exults during a post presidency maga rally
Former President Donald Trump (Jason Behnken/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 13 November 2021 07:37 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday named off a slew of challengers he is set to oppose in coming elections, offering endorsements for all "smart America First" Republicans interested in running for Congress.

In the statement issued Saturday night through Trump's Save America PAC, the former president called out multiple candidates he would oppose in upcoming elections:

"Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Reps. Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith?

"You will have my backing! Gonzalez, Kinzinger, and Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good. Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating. Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers!

"In the Senate, the 'Disaster from Alaska,' Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must go. There is 'almost' nobody worse!"

A federal judge Tuesday refused to block Trump's bid to keep White House records from the House Jan. 6 committee.

