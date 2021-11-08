Trump 'Probably Will Announce' 2024 Decision After Midterms

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on Monday that he "probably will announce" his decision on whether or not to run for the White House in 2024 after the midterm elections next year.

Trump previously told Newsmax in June that he would make an "announcement" about his plans for 2024 "in the not too distant future," but didn’t specify when.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see," Trump said on Monday, in an interview with Fox News. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms​.

"It doesn’t mean I will make an announcement," Trump continued. "It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made."

He went on to say that other Republicans who might run "are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run."

"We have a lot, they’re all very well named​. But almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run," he said, adding that "shows a great degree of loyalty and respect."

When asked about a potential running mate, Trump said there’s "a lot of great people in the Republican Party."

He noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is "a good man, but we have a lot of great people. He’s been good."

Trump also said that former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley "every once in a while goes off the rails, and she comes back, which is nice."

He added, "She said she’d never run if I ran, which I think is a good sign of respect. I was very good to her, I thought she did a very good job at what she did with the United Nations. She did an excellent job.

"But we have, there are so many people that are really good that would be great for that," he said. "So, you know, it’s very early to be talking about it," he said.