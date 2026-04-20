Trump, Johnson Rally Voters Ahead of Va. Redistricting Vote

President Donald Trump will join House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for a Republican tele-rally Monday evening aimed at energizing voters before a high-stakes redistricting referendum in Virginia on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to The Hill that Trump will participate in the event. Johnson will also take part, a person familiar with the plans said, according to Axios.

The Republican-backed push comes as Democrats ramp up voter outreach in the final stretch before Election Day. The outcome could reshape Virginia's congressional map and affect control of the U.S. House.

Virginia voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment allowing the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to temporarily redraw congressional districts, bypassing the state's bipartisan redistricting commission.

If approved, lawmakers would retain that authority through 2030, after which control would revert to the commission established by a 2020 voter-approved reform.

The proposal is part of a national battle over redistricting. Both parties are seeking an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections after a wave of map changes in multiple states.

Democrats have argued the Virginia measure is a response to Republican-led efforts in states such as Texas and North Carolina, where new maps have been drawn to favor GOP candidates.

Former President Barack Obama has entered the debate, releasing a video urging Virginians to support the referendum.

"By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms," Obama said.

"By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field. And we're counting on you."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Monday criticized Trump over his attempts to avoid the issue.

"I hope that this rally is broadcast all across the commonwealth of Virginia, because Donald Trump, up until this point, has been trying to hide his position," Jeffries said.

"He's been in the presidential witness protection program as it relates to the referendum in Virginia, but he can't hide anymore, and we're urging everyone to vote yes to stop the MAGA power grab."

The stakes are significant, as the proposed map could shift Virginia's current 6-5 Democratic majority in its congressional delegation to as many as 10 Democrat-leaning districts out of 11.

The referendum caps months of legal challenges and political maneuvering, including court battles that at times threatened to block the measure from appearing on the ballot before ultimately allowing the vote to proceed.

Early voting turnout has been strong, with more than 1 million ballots cast before Election Day, reflecting heightened voter interest in what analysts describe as one of the most consequential state-level elections this year.

Polling suggests a closely divided electorate.