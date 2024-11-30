WATCH TV LIVE

Dem Gray Expands Razor-Thin Lead in Last Uncalled House Race

By    |   Saturday, 30 November 2024 01:34 PM EST

Democrat Adam Gray has expanded his razor-thin lead over GOP incumbent Rep. John Duarte in California's 13th Congressional District, the last House race yet to be decided, reports Newsweek.

Gray had 104,991 votes to Duarte's 104,801 with an estimated 99% of the votes having been counted.

On Wednesday, the state's other uncalled House race — District 45 — was officially called by The Associated Press for Democrat challenger Derek Tran.

Republicans have already secured the House with 219 seats to Democrats' 213 seats.

At least one county in the 13th District is reporting thousands of ballots left to be processed.

