2 House Races Still Uncalled

Two U.S. House races remain undecided more than three weeks after Election Day.

The races, both in California, are up for grabs as Republicans try to add to a narrow 220-213 majority in the new Congress.

Another race, in Iowa, has been called by Newsmax but the outcome is still unofficial.

In California's 13th Congressional District, Democrat Adam Gray has a slight lead over incumbent Republican Rep. John Duarte, KSEE/KGPE reported. It's Gray's first lead in the race.

As of Tuesday night, Gray holds a 182-vote edge (104,503 to 104,321) over Duarte, according to Decision Desk DQ.

The district spans Merced County, most of Madera County, and parts of Fresno, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus Counties in California's Central Valley.

Merced County Registrar of Voters Melvin Levey said every ballot in his county has been processed.

"So other than those ballots that are, that are eligible to be cured, you know, there will be no other updates. And I can tell you that we are still getting those care affidavits in. And so we'll update the totals as needed. But, um, you know, but we are one step closer to having certified results, which we will have on Dec. 3," he said.

Levey said that nearly 1,500 ballots are currently challenged, mostly for issues with the voter's signature. He added that state law allows the voter to fix the issue by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, but it's up to the voter to respond.

Duarte defeated Gray in 2022 by 564 votes in the second closest in the nation during the 2022 midterm election.

In California's 45th Congressional District, Democrat Derek Tran leads incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel, a two-term Republican and the first Korean-American woman ever elected to Congress.

Tran, son of Vietnamese refugees, is ahead by 613 votes (157,960 to 157,347), according to Decision Desk DQ.

In Iowa's 1st Congressional District, Decision Desk DQ projects Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to defeat Democrat challenger Christina Bohannan, who has requested a recount.

With more than 95% of the vote tallied, Miller-Meeks holds a 206,940 (50.1%) to 206,139 (49.9%) vote lead over Bohannan.

An ophthalmologist and Army veteran, Miller-Meeks was first elected to Congress in 2020, winning by a margin of only six votes.

Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, lost to Miller-Meeks in 2022 by more than 20,000 votes.