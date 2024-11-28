WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | legislators | 2026 | elections | higher office

Dozens of House Lawmakers Looking to Leave in 2026

By    |   Thursday, 28 November 2024 11:39 AM EST

About two dozen members of the House have already begun planning to pursue higher office in 2026 or are considering it, Axios reported.

Twenty-four House legislators have either publicly stated their interest in pursuing a run for Senate or governor or are privately considering a bid for a higher office, according to the outlet.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said that "folks have talked about" his launching a gubernatorial campaign, adding that he is "not actively seeking it nor ruling it out.”

Other lawmakers considering a run for governor or Senate include GOP Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Michael McCaul of Texas, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, as well as Democrat Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse of Colorado, Robin Kelly of Illinois, Greg Landsman of Ohio, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida, according to the report.

Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., John Rose, R-Tenn., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., have all publicly stated that they are considering running for governor, while Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Clay Higgins, R-La., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., are considering making a bid for the Senate.

The announcements follow last year’s exodus from the lower chamber. According to Ballotpedia, 53 congressional legislators announced in 2023 that they would not seek reelection in 2024, the highest number of retirements in more than a decade.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
About two dozen members of the House have already begun planning to pursue higher office in 2026 or are considering it, it was reported. Twenty-four House legislators have either publicly stated their interest in pursuing a run for Senate or governor or are privately ...
house, legislators, 2026, elections, higher office
233
2024-39-28
Thursday, 28 November 2024 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved