Gingrich: Biden 'Weak,' but Incumbents Have 'Enormous Power'

President Joe Biden still might not be the Democrat nominee, but if he wants to be, he will have "enormous power" as an incumbent despite enormous failures, according to former House Speaker New Gingrich, R-Ga.

"Incumbent presidents have enormous power," Gingrich told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "It's very tough to take on an incumbent president inside his own party.

"But my working assumption is whoever runs, whether it's Biden or somebody else, is going to have to carry the burden of four years of bad government, bad economy, open borders, weakness around the world, rising crime rates," Gingrich added to host John Catsimatidis, "all the different things you and I know are going on and that's all going to be causing them enormous problems."

Gingrich pointed to Biden as the front-runner among Democrats, while former President Donald Trump, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, and potentially Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin might be those with the best chance to challenge the party in power.

"Many things can happen between now and the nomination, and a lot more can happen between now and the general election," Gingrich said.

Ultimately, Biden has proved to the world — if not Americans — is he too weak to be the leader of the free world, according to Gingrich.

"Today we have weak leadership which has the wrong ideas and which seems to be relatively happy to see America decay and decline while our enemies get stronger," he said.

"When you're a very weak president who doesn't understand that we have real enemies and doesn't understand the requirements of real strength, the world begins to realize that the United States is very unreliable.

"That's one of the great costs of the Afghanistan withdrawal. The way it was done. The chaos that was involved. And then the confusion about Ukraine."

The world is watching, even if Democrat voters will not cast a vote against their party nominee, Gingrich concluded, noting world leaders are moving away from Biden regardless of whether American voters will.

"People watch all this and think, the great America that was competent and powerful and capable doesn't exist, and I better make a new deal because I can no longer rely on the Americans," he said.

