Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Hasn't Repaired Alliances, He's Broken Them

President Joe Biden had vowed to be a great unifier in America and around the world, bringing allies back together with the U.S., but foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang tells Newsmax that the world was a lot better off under former President Donald Trump.

"Remember when Biden was running for president, he was criticizing Trump for his relations with Europe, and Biden said that he was going to reinvigorate alliances and repair them," Chang told "Saturday Agenda."

"Well, guess what? Things are now worse under Biden than they were under his predecessor."

Not only is China increasing its influence in the Middle East vacuum created after Biden's unconditional Afghanistan withdrawal, but China is making inroads in Europe, too, including with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"China really looked like it was making great advances there," Chang told host Kilmeny Duchardt and guest co-host Dr. Tom Borelli. "Fortunately, when Macron returned to Europe, he returned to universal condemnation and not just from analysts and policy thinkers, but also from leaders as well.

"Now, Macron has doubled down on his comments on Taiwan, for instance, but you know, Tom, the most important story here is not what happened this last week. The really important story is that Europe is starting to repudiate Joe Biden."

The world sees Biden has been the nexus for increasing world instability and potential World War III, according to Chang.

"China is obviously ready to go to war now," Chang said. "It is continuing to prepare, and it's not just building up its military and exercising them, they are also mobilizing civilians for war.

"So, for instance, in the last couple of weeks, we heard this new rule for conscription to increase the pool of those who will be conscripted to fight should there be a war. On March 1, there was the new reserve military service law and the creation of all of these national defense mobilization offices.

"So, clearly China is getting itself in a position to go to war. I can't say that they'll go to war tomorrow, but the point is, they are ready and we are not."

China has been beefing up its war position and readiness, while the Biden administration has been depleting the U.S. war machine, Chang warned.

"We are not nearly as ready as we should be, and that is clear," he continued. "China, for instance, has some weapons that can keep our large carriers away from the scene of action. China's also probably going to do very well in space, taking down our satellites. China could be spreading diseases a month or so before it decides to go to war.

"So really, this is a situation where China is better, much better prepared than we are, and it's our fault, because we had a much stronger military than China's and we allowed China to get ahead of us."

Most alarmingly, conditions in China are leading Xi Jinping to consider war as a viable alternative amid inner turmoil.

"That's exactly the right explanation," Chang concluded. "You know there are protests. They were extraordinary, starting from the end of October. We're now seeing them across China because municipalities can't pay their obligations – there's civil service salaries and the rest of it.

"So I think that Xi Jinping does have an incentive to go to war to distract the Chinese people from the problems he created at home."

