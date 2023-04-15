Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Biden Proving 'Demented, Not of Sound Mind'

President Joe Biden excusing his administration's intelligence leaks is not only "absurd" and "dangerous," but it is deflection on his incompetence and an indictment on his own health issues, Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax.

"That statement is a statement that you'd have to put with four or five others that he's made in Ireland that indicates to me that he is much more seriously demented than he has been before, and I made that as a medical term," Giuliani told "Saturday Report" of Biden saying on his foreign trip that the revelations in the recent intelligence leaks are not that concerning.

"I spent a lot of time studying it — been doing podcasts about it for 2½ years with doctors."

Giuliani added Biden's statement expressing lack of concern "is absurd."

"First of all, his administration has been telling us how dangerous this is and how bad it is," Giuliani told host Rita Cosby. "There was one administration official who said people could die as a result of this."

Giuliani ticked down the myriad reports of global intelligence that could put lives in danger worldwide; yet, Biden is not that concerned.

"When you look at what was leaked — just the little bit that we know about, right — it's devastating stuff about Ukraine, about Ukraine tactics, about their vulnerabilities in the air — very, very nasty things about our allies that they're not going want to see," Giuliani continued. "I mean things that concern me when I actually read them about Mossad, what Mossad seems to be doing with regard to its government. As well as the whole situation with Egypt. Egypt was going to sell arms or to Russia, except they're afraid they're going to get caught.

"I mean, I'm just giving you a few things that I know about that come out of this."

Biden's lack of concern should concern us all, Giuliani warned.

"What it indicates is a man who doesn't have a sound mind," he said. "I mean, you can't be a man of sound mind and constantly dismiss these things as, 'Oh, It was just contemporary Nothing. Well, I don't know, the plans of Ukraine in the war are not nothing."

Foreign allies are now going to keep intelligence from being sharing with the U.S. in the future now, Giuliani concluded.

"Embarrassing leaks on your allies who trust you to keep that information secret, and that's why they give it to you — usually what results about something like this, and I've worked in intelligence for three years during the Cold War — usually what results is a paucity of information for some time," Giuliani said, saying Ukraine aid is ultimately going to be curtailed world wide over this by other countries that have stood with the U.S. behind Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

"Plus, they wanted an excuse to sort of back out of Ukraine, back out of helping us. We sure gave them one."

