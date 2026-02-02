WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: xi jinping | fire | military | generals | china | purge | joseph stalin

Xi's Sacking of Generals Draws Comparison to Stalin

Chinese People's Liberation Army navy soldiers look toward Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 February 2026 07:25 AM EST

Chinese President Xi Jinping's sacking of several top military generals has drawn comparisons with Joseph Stalin's purge of top Soviet generals on the eve of World War II. Several leading Chinese military officers have been disappeared in recent years.

Gens. Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were the most recent purged by Xi and were accused of corruption. Zhang served as vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, second to Xi. Zhang also was a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee and the Politburo.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Chinese President Xi Jinping's sacking of several top military generals has drawn comparisons with Joseph Stalin's purge of top Soviet generals on the eve of World War II.
xi jinping, fire, military, generals, china, purge, joseph stalin
1311
2026-25-05
Thursday, 05 February 2026 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved