Xi's Sacking of Generals Draws Comparison to Stalin

Chinese President Xi Jinping's sacking of several top military generals has drawn comparisons with Joseph Stalin's purge of top Soviet generals on the eve of World War II. Several leading Chinese military officers have been disappeared in recent years.

Gens. Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were the most recent purged by Xi and were accused of corruption. Zhang served as vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, second to Xi. Zhang also was a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee and the Politburo.