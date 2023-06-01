×
Tags: woke | companies | anheuser busch | target | kohls | north face | los angeles dodgers

Brands Bottoming Out: 5 'Woke' Campaigns Costing Companies

The Target company logo hangs outside of a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 07:35 AM EDT

Companies rolling out campaigns and merchandise that embrace "woke" and progressive political views increasingly are being met with consumer resistance, with shopper boycotts beginning to cause major monetary losses for several corporations.

As brands attempt to highlight a commitment to "diversity," "equity," and "inclusivity" – especially during June, which has been officially designated as Pride Month – organizations are finding themselves, for one of the first times in recent years, on the wrong side of the culture war.

