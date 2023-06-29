Wagner Mutiny Signals New Danger for Russia's War on Ukraine

Moscow may have averted "civil war" by staving off the mercenary Wagner Group's apparent coup, but national security experts fear the short-lived uprising may lead to a more dangerous phase of Russia's war on Ukraine.

While Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin surprised observers by halting his seeming mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Putin's regime, the fact that Prigozhin was able to even initiate his insurrection is widely viewed as a major blow for the Kremlin.