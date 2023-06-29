×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wagner group | russia | ukraine | civil war | ukraine | yevgeny prigozhin

Wagner Mutiny Signals New Danger for Russia's War on Ukraine

Servicemen of the Wagner Group military company guard an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 29 June 2023 07:30 AM EDT

Moscow may have averted "civil war" by staving off the mercenary Wagner Group's apparent coup, but national security experts fear the short-lived uprising may lead to a more dangerous phase of Russia's war on Ukraine.

While Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin surprised observers by halting his seeming mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Putin's regime, the fact that Prigozhin was able to even initiate his insurrection is widely viewed as a major blow for the Kremlin.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Moscow may have averted "civil war" by staving off the mercenary Wagner Group's apparent coup, but national security experts fear the short-lived uprising may lead to a more dangerous phase of Russia's war on Ukraine.
wagner group, russia, ukraine, civil war, ukraine, yevgeny prigozhin
903
2023-30-29
Thursday, 29 June 2023 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved