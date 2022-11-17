Why Do Some States Take So Long to Count Votes?

Two decades after the recount fiasco that introduced the term "hanging chads" into the lexicon, many Americans last week watched the labored vote counting crawl along in places such as Arizona, Alaska, and Nevada with a simple question: why can't more states be like Florida?

That's because, after the embarrassment of the 2000 presidential election, the Sunshine State has transformed into a model of Election Day efficiency, with Floridians knowing who would lead their state and represent them in Congress just hours after polls closed on Nov. 8. Contrast that with Arizona, which took nearly a full week to determine a winner in closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races.